Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, Yellow Springs Street Fair continue today

The 54th annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival happened in downtown Waynesville on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. The festival combines 60 sauerkraut-related food items with 460 craft vendors from 25 states and attracts over 350,000 people annually. Here’s a look at Sunday’s fun. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The 54th annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival happened in downtown Waynesville on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. The festival combines 60 sauerkraut-related food items with 460 craft vendors from 25 states and attracts over 350,000 people annually. Here’s a look at Sunday’s fun. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
46 minutes ago
This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including festivals, concerts and film screenings.

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Gem City Horror Film Fest

When: Oct. 10-11

Location: 320 National Road, unit 21, Englewood

Description: The Englewood Cinema will host the annual Gem City Horror Film Fest this weekend. Friday night of the event is dubbed “Hometown Horror,” and will be a free experience focusing on independent short films. The ticketed Horror Movie Marathon will take place on Saturday, highlighting the famous horror films from 1988. Featured movie include “They live” and “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.”

Pumpkin Days at Hidden Valley Orchards

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 10-11 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 12

Location: 5474 N. OH 48, Lebanon

Description: Hidden Valley Orchards’ Pumpkin Days event will feature hayrides, pumpkin picking and other family activities. This is a free event, and no ticket is required.

Seether and Daughtry at the Rose Music Center

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10

Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Description: 2000s rock groups Seether and Daughtry will come together for a performance at the Rose Music Center on Friday. They will be joined by opening acts P.O.D. and Kami Kehoe.

Ghostbusters Weekend at the Plaza Theatre

When: Oct. 11-12

Location: 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Description: Featuring movie screenings, a car show, fans in costume, themed ice cream, raffles and more, Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre will host its fifth annual Ghostbusters Weekend Saturday and Sunday. All donations and proceeds from raffle tickets will benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio.

Yellow Springs Street Fair

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11

Location: 101 Dayton St., Yellow Springs

Description: The popular Yellow Springs Street Fair will return at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This event will feature live music, over 200 craft vendors, food trucks and more.

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

The 51st Annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival took place in downtown Waynesville on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 11 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12

Location: 5748 E. OH 73, Waynesville

Description: Held the second weekend in October each year, the popular Ohio Sauerkraut Festival will offer over 40 dishes featuring the food, including pizza, brownies and sundaes. Hundreds of craft vendors are also set to attend the event.

