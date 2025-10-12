Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, Yellow Springs Street Fair continue today

Gem City Horror Film Fest

When: Oct. 10-11 Location: 320 National Road, unit 21, Englewood Description: The Englewood Cinema will host the annual Gem City Horror Film Fest this weekend. Friday night of the event is dubbed “Hometown Horror,” and will be a free experience focusing on independent short films. The ticketed Horror Movie Marathon will take place on Saturday, highlighting the famous horror films from 1988. Featured movie include “They live” and “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.”

Pumpkin Days at Hidden Valley Orchards

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 10-11 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 12 Location: 5474 N. OH 48, Lebanon Description: Hidden Valley Orchards’ Pumpkin Days event will feature hayrides, pumpkin picking and other family activities. This is a free event, and no ticket is required.

Seether and Daughtry at the Rose Music Center

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights Description: 2000s rock groups Seether and Daughtry will come together for a performance at the Rose Music Center on Friday. They will be joined by opening acts P.O.D. and Kami Kehoe.

Ghostbusters Weekend at the Plaza Theatre

When: Oct. 11-12 Location: 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg Description: Featuring movie screenings, a car show, fans in costume, themed ice cream, raffles and more, Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre will host its fifth annual Ghostbusters Weekend Saturday and Sunday. All donations and proceeds from raffle tickets will benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio.

Yellow Springs Street Fair

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11 Location: 101 Dayton St., Yellow Springs Description: The popular Yellow Springs Street Fair will return at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This event will feature live music, over 200 craft vendors, food trucks and more.

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam