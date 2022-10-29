Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan to rally in Vandalia on Thursday

Explore Voter Guide 2022

Numerous public polls show the men in a tight race in one of the most consequential election matchups of the year as the two political parties battle to dominate the U.S. Senate, which is divided 50-50. Democrats now hold the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, can break tie votes.

Vance also will rally in Montgomery County, appearing on Nov. 7 with former President Donald Trump at Wright Brothers Aero Inc., at 3700 McCauley Drive off North Dixie Drive. Doors open at 3 p.m. for that rally and Trump is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey

Explore Jim Jordan and Tamie Wilson compete for 4th Congressional seat