Old Scratch Pizza announces expansion to Columbus

“Columbus has incredible food culture, and we’re excited to bring something distinct to the west side: Midwesternly Neapolitan pizza,” said owner Eric Soller, in a press statement. “Born in Naples, raised in the Midwest. Our approach blends authentic Neapolitan technique and premium ingredients with down‑to‑earth hospitality. Expect open kitchens with multiple Neapolitan ovens on full display, a lively beer‑hall vibe, and the kind of service that makes you a regular.”

Soller and his wife, Stephanie, opened the first Old Scratch Pizza in 2016 at 812 S. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton, followed by a second location in 2019 at 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville and a third location in 2023 at 2450 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

They opened their most recent location last year at 19 E. Race St. in Troy.

For those that have never been, Soller recommends the Angry Beekeeper pizza featuring tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, spicy salami, house-made hot honey and olive oil.

Old Scratch Pizza will be a part of TruePointe’s initial phase. The restaurant will join several other tenants such as Drunch Eatery + Bar, Kenneth’s Hair Salons and Qahwah.

The development is expected to open in stages throughout next year. There will be apartment, a Home2 by Hilton hotel, retail, dining and office space.