One dead after crash in Dayton late Friday

One person has died late Friday after a crash near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Hershey Street in Dayton.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, emergency crews were dispatched to that intersection at 10:44 p.m. and found that one person was dead when they arrived.
Initial reports said that a vehicle crashed into a building on Hershey Street, but records were not able to confirm that.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
