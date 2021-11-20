dayton-daily-news logo
One dead after crash in Dayton late Friday

By Daniel Susco
15 minutes ago

One person has died late Friday after a crash near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Hershey Street in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, emergency crews were dispatched to that intersection at 10:44 p.m. and found that one person was dead when they arrived.

Initial reports said that a vehicle crashed into a building on Hershey Street, but records were not able to confirm that.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

