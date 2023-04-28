Our most-read stories from April: Controversial Easter Egg Hunt, Traxler Mansion fire and more

Management wrote that the event was meant to allow 1- and 2-year-olds to hunt for eggs in a designated area, followed by 3- and 4-year-olds to begin hunting elsewhere with their parents for a 60-second head start, and then finally everyone else would begin the hunt. Only children were supposed to pick up eggs, the post said.

READ MORE HERE

Tipp City high school senior, football star dies after short illness

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City schools and the community are mourning the death of high school senior Carson Robbins.

Robbins, 17, died Friday after what was described in his obituary as a “brief, hard-fought illness.” He is the son of Jammie and Carrie Robbins.

Tippecanoe High School counselors and a crisis team from the New Creation Counseling Center were at the school Monday and available to support students, said Liz Robbins, district communications coordinator.

Carson Robbins was a scholar-athlete who participated in football and wrestling.

READ MORE HERE

New restaurant to open in former Bravo space in Beavercreek

Credit: Credit:

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is welcoming three new tenants to Beavercreek including a new restaurant opening in the former space of Bravo.

“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Divine Essence Emporium, Temps & Fades, and Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet.”

Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet offers Japanese style dishes featuring raw and pure fresh seafood, according to a press release from The Mall at Fairfield Commons. The restaurant will also offer an all-you-can-eat Sushi Bar and Hibachi Grill bowls.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged with reckless homicide in Miami County death called ‘accidental’

TROY — A former Miami County man initially charged with murder in the shooting death of a Union Twp. woman pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony indictment for reckless homicide.

Brian Mason, 58, was arraigned in county Common Pleas Court on the new charge handed down by a county grand jury.

He is charged in the March 26 death of Michelle Elliott, 57, of North Montgomery County Line Road, West Milton. Her body was found the evening of March 27 in her home after Mason told Miamisburg Police she had been shot by accident.

READ MORE HERE

Reds draw smallest crowd in history of Great American Ball Park

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Cincinnati Reds played in front of the smallest crowd to see a game in 21 seasons at Great American Ball Park on Monday.

The crowd of 7,375 watched the Reds beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 in the opener of a three-game series. The Reds improved to 7-9 with a victory against a team with the best record in baseball (14-3).

This was the fourth crowd smaller than 8,000 in the stadium’s history.

READ MORE HERE

Joe’s Pizzeria a decades-long tradition for owners, customers in Dayton, Riverside

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

RIVERSIDE — Joe’s Pizzeria has been in business for more than 60 years due in large part to a loyal customer base content to travel to the locally-owned operation.

Joe’s doesn’t offer delivery and — other than its website — it doesn’t advertise, said Mike Peterson, who now owns the 4313 Airway Road site with his wife, Debra.

“It’s just always been word of mouth,” he said. “If you like our product, please come and get it.”

READ MORE HERE

Dayton mansion third building lost recently off history group’s endangered list

Extensive fire damage to the historic Louis Traxler Mansion means it may become the third property lost in just two years from a Dayton preservation group’s top 10 “endangered properties” list.

The West Dayton home on the National Register of Historic Places is likely “a total loss,” fire officials said Monday.

The home built in 1912 at 42 Yale Ave. was set for auction via sheriff’s sale and tax foreclosure May 4, according to Preservation Dayton Inc. President Monica Snow. The auction is still scheduled, she said Monday, while urging area leaders to take action to upgrade and safeguard vacant and historic properties.

READ MORE HERE

City: Oddbody’s music venue had gunfire, police calls before court eviction

The city of Riverside cited heavy gunfire, attempted abductions and other crimes occurring near a music entertainment business before its court-ordered shutdown last week.

A city notice to the owner of a shopping center where Oddbody’s Music Room operated states that since October 2017 police have responded to 52 calls at the site, including six involving felony activities, according to city records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

Oddbody’s closed April 20 after it was ordered by a judge to vacate its space at 5418 Burkhardt Road by 8 a.m. Thursday, April 27. A notice posted at the business said that action to close was taken by the property owner and the Montgomery County Municipal Court.

READ MORE HERE

Proposed federal law would set nurse-to-patient staffing levels

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown visited Dayton on Tuesday to advocate for pending federal legislation that would set minimum nurse-to-patient staffing standards.

“Nurses have never been appreciated enough,” Brown said Tuesday at Central State University’s Dayton campus. “They’ve worked long hours in critical jobs, they keep patients safe, they’ve provided highest quality of care, yet too often nurses are forced to do the impossible, caring for more patients than they have the time or the capacity to be able to manage.”

The Senate legislation (S.1113) tracks current California laws and calls for a direct care registered nurse to have limits on their number of patients, depending on the situation.

READ MORE HERE

Blue Berry Cafe announces new location: ‘We just wanted to give back in a big way’

After hinting at a special announcement last week, The Blue Berry Cafe has announced 129 W. Franklin St. as its future home in downtown Bellbrook.

Owner Kelley Andary told Dayton.com the cafe is relocating in order to ensure a better experience for staff and customers alike.

“We wanted to invest in a space that would be a big thank you and a good way for us to grow, not necessarily in seats, but what we can offer our customers,” Andary said.

READ MORE HERE