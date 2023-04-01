Our most-read stories from March: New downtown hotel opens, Mikesell’s potato chips, Homefull’s grocery store and more

Witness testimony in court Tuesday morning indicated that Glines had been in a state of complete undress during all three incidents, which happened in the common area of the women’s locker room.

Nashville officer described as hero in school shooting is UD graduate

A police officer who responded to the shooting at the Christian school in Nashville where six people were killed is a University of Dayton graduate.

Rex Engelbert graduated from the University of Dayton in 2018 with a degree in criminal justice.

Engelbert and other Metropolitan Nashville Police officers responded to The Covenant School on Monday morning after Audrey Hale, 28, shot out one of the doors of the school and ducked inside, the Associated Press reported.

Three 9-year-old children were killed, as well as the head of the grade school, a custodian and a substitute teacher.

Dayton site among 2 Kroger stores prepared to close for new store opening

RIVERSIDE — Kroger is closing an East Dayton grocery store and a Riverside store that are two miles apart, as it opens a new, larger location in between the two sites.

The Cincinnati-based national retailer will shutter its Pinewood Plaza business on South Smithville Road in Dayton and a store on Spinning Road in Riverside before launching the new Riverside location at the intersection of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road.

The current Riverside store is set to close at 6 p.m. Thursday March 9, and the Dayton site is expected shut its doors for good that day as well. Both stores have been mainstays in their neighborhoods for decades. The Spinning Road location opened more than 60 years ago, city officials said.

Huge crowds come for Mikesell’s potato chip sale from closing factory

Let no one question the Dayton area’s love affair with Mikesell’s potato chips.

On a chilly March Thursday morning, hundreds and hundreds of cars lined up for the right to plunk down $20 for one of the last cases of Mikesell’s chips to come from the company’s Leo Street factory in Dayton, which recently closed.

The company originally said the chips would be on sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday “while supplies last.” They have since moved Friday’s planned sale to Monday because of heavy rain in the forecast.

Ohio State University student dies over spring break

An Ohio State University student died last week over spring break.

Henry Meacock was a finance major from New Jersey, a statement from OSU spokesman Chris Booker said.

“The Ohio State community has suffered a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock,” Booker said. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”

Dayton loses third-leading scorer to transfer portal

Nine days after the Dayton Flyers saw their season end with a loss in the Atlantic 10 Conference championship game, the program has lost its first player to the transfer portal since December.

Mustapha Amzil, a 6-foot-10 forward from Finland who appeared in every game of the last two seasons and 88 games in all in the past three seasons, announced his decision on Twitter. He’s one of 700 players in the portal, according to a list kept at VerbalCommits.com. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining because the 2020-21 season didn’t count against anyone’s eligibility.

Amzil picked up immediate interest from a number of schools. According to a report by 24/7 HS Hoops on Twitter, these schools have shown interest in Amzil: Pittsburgh; South Carolina; Utah State; Southern Methodist; DePaul; San Francisco; Memphis; and New Mexico.

Groundbreaking for Homefull’s new West Dayton grocery store set

Construction on a 16-acre development in West Dayton that will include a new grocery story, healthcare opportunities, housing and jobs will begin later this month.

Homefull announced today they will host a ground breaking for the $50 million development at 807 S. Gettysburg Road on March 30 to let the community celebrate the new beginning.

Phase one will include construction of a 48,000-square foot, two-story building on six acres that will include a grocery store named Homefull Grocery & Market Place, according to the nonprofit.

New downtown Dayton hotel opens across from Dragons stadium

The AC Hotel opened for business Monday in the Webster Station neighborhood, bringing new hotel rooms to a part of Dayton that officials say desperately needs more places to stay.

The AC Hotel at 124 Madison St., across from Day Air Ballpark where the Dayton Dragons play minor league baseball, is just the second newly constructed hotel to open in downtown Dayton in decades.

The first was the Fairfield Inn & Suites, which opened in late 2018 just blocks away from the AC Hotel.

Before Woody Harrelson became a star, he was the Lebanon HS ‘class flirt’

Woody Harrelson has come a long way since his days singing and acting in plays at Lebanon High School (Class of 1979) and being named its class clown and flirt.

Harrelson is known for his role as Woody on the 1980s hit series “Cheers,” and has had roles in “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Natural Born Killers,” “No Country for Old Men” and many other television shows and movies.

Born Woodrow Tracy Harrelson in Midland, Texas, he moved to Lebanon at age 12 with his mother, Diane Lou Oswald, and his brothers after his parents divorced. Lebanon is his mother’s hometown, and she is also is a graduate of Lebanon High School, (Class if 1955).

Before Dayton’s Martin Sheen was a star, the Dorothy Lane Market owner gave him a career boost

Martin Sheen has become one of the biggest celebrities ever from Dayton.

The Chaminade High School graduate told the Dayton Daily News in 1962 that he used the name Martin Sheen instead of his given Ramon Estevez because he was told his name sounded “too Puerto Rican.”

He came up with the name by combining names of two people: Robert Dale Martin of CBS and Catholic writer and theologian Fulton J. Sheen, he told a reporter.

