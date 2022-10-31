Our most-read stories from October: Minimum wage, Amy Schneider, Taco John’s and more

For employees at companies with gross receipts of fewer than $371,000 per year and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage will be $7.25 per hour. The minimum wage for those employees is tied to the federal minimum wage, according to the state.

‘The astonishing power of visibility’: Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy!’

Credit: Sean Black Credit: Sean Black

Eight months ago, Dayton native Amy Schneider’s remarkable, record-breaking “Jeopardy!” winning streak ended after 40 impressive games. Her historic run, ranking second all-time behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive wins and resulting in earnings of nearly $1.4 million, paved the way for her to compete in the quiz show’s highly anticipated Tournament of Champions, which begins airing Oct. 31.

The tournament, spotlighting the top players of 2022, was taped last month in Los Angeles. As a Seeded Champion, Schneider, a Chaminade Julienne graduate and former engineering manager from Oakland, California, bypassed the quarterfinals and will be featured during the semifinals, airing in November. Other Seeded Champions receiving first-round byes were Matt Amodio of New Haven, Connecticut, who won 38 games and winnings totaling $1.5 million, and Mattea Roach of Toronto, Canada, who won 23 games and winnings totaling $560,983.

“Just like the first time around, a lot of preparation dealt with the psychological side of the game,” said Schneider, the quiz show’s top female earner and first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. “For eight months, everybody told me I was going to win, knowing there was no guarantee at all. I knew I would be going up against a bunch of very good players. In the semifinals, in one game, you could have a little bit of bad luck with a Daily Double or whatever and that might be (the end). Getting my mind prepared for that kind of pressure was the main thing I was doing. I also tried a different approach to Final Jeopardy by doing a little bit of practice with writing down the answers. I also saw a lot of ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes that piled up on my DVR and (practiced) clicking my pen to get back into the rhythm and do my best.”

Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering

Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF

KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering.

Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.

“It’s a busy location,” Ana Pelhank, project manager for Meritage, said about the site.

OHIO’S BIG WIN: Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring 2,500+ jobs about 50 minutes from Dayton

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Orienting its business toward electric vehicles, Honda is planning a $4.4 billion total investment in electric vehicle and battery production, with a retooling of existing production capacity in three plants, the automaker said Tuesday.

In what’s being called a “once-in-a-hundred-years-change,” Honda plans more than 2,500 projected new Ohio jobs, in both a new battery production site about 50 minutes southeast of Dayton and re-tooled auto assembly and engine plants.

The plans include investing $700 million to re-tool existing auto and powertrain plants for production of electric vehicles, which will result in 300 new jobs.

Kroger sells Needmore Road property for $1.4 million

A Harrison Twp. business whose North Dixie Drive location was destroyed in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes recently bought the former Kroger store on Needmore Road for $1.4 million.

Pandora Beauty Supply is planning to open in its new location in January 2023, said Ken Jarosik, communication manager for the township.

A partnership tied to Kroger has sold real estate at 1934 Needmore Road for $1.4 million, new Montgomery County records show.

Northmont Schools investigate teacher for misconduct

CLAYTON — A Northmont City Schools teacher has resigned after being placed on administrative leave due to an allegation of misconduct with a student, according to a letter the Dayton Daily News obtained from the district.

The teacher was placed on leave Oct. 6. The letter says they are on paid leave “until further written notice.”

“This action is being taken pending investigation into matters related to your employment as a teacher for the Northmont City Schools District. Specifically, there is an allegation you may have inappropriately engaged a student,” states the letter signed by Amy Sipes, Northmont’s director of Human Resources.

New townhomes, ranch-style houses, ‘luxury’ car wash proposed for North Main Street

A company that recently acquired a property on North Main Street just north of downtown proposes building nearly two dozen modern new homes and a “luxury” car wash.

The roughly $10 million project will create new for-sale, market-rate housing, as well as a high-quality express car wash unlike anything within miles of this location, said Todd Pultz, a partner with Ohio P&R Holdings LLC, which owns and will develop the property.

“This is really like the connection that brings all the beautiful development from the other side of downtown Dayton kind of across the highway, and hopefully is the spark that really generates some more development in that area,” Pultz said.

Downtown Dayton hotel tied to Convention Center will close in a week

One of downtown Dayton’s only hotels is going to close at the end of this month, raising questions about the future of a property many say is vital to the success of the Dayton Convention Center and the urban center.

The Radisson Hotel at 33 E. Fifth St., across the street from the convention center, will close for the “foreseeable future,” said Commonwealth Hotels, a third-party management company that worked for the owner, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC.

“We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure and will work to assist those associates in job relocation at other Commonwealth hotels throughout the portfolio,” said Brian Fry, president of Commonwealth Hotels. “We are also assisting in relocating future guest reservations.”

Before Woody Harrelson became a star, he was the Lebanon HS ‘class flirt’

Woody Harrelson has come a long way since his days singing and acting in plays at Lebanon High School (Class of 1979) and being named its class clown and flirt.

Harrelson is known for his role as Woody on the 1980s hit series “Cheers,” and has had roles in “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Natural Born Killers,” “No Country for Old Men” and many other television shows and movies.

Born Woodrow Tracy Harrelson in Midland, Texas, he moved to Lebanon at age 12 with his mother, Diane Lou Oswald, and his brothers after his parents divorced. Lebanon is his mother’s hometown, and she is also is a graduate of Lebanon High School, (Class if 1955).

Before Dayton’s Martin Sheen was a star, the Dorothy Lane Market owner gave him a career boost

Martin Sheen has become one of the biggest celebrities ever from Dayton.

The Chaminade High School graduate told the Dayton Daily News in 1962 that he used the name Martin Sheen instead of his given Ramon Estevez because he was told his name sounded “too Puerto Rican.”

He came up with the name by combining names of two people: Robert Dale Martin of CBS and Catholic writer and theologian Fulton J. Sheen, he told a reporter.

