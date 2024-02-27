Outback Steakhouse announces opening date for Centerville restaurant amid closures

Outback Steakhouse’s new location near Interstate 675 and Wilmington Pike in Centerville is set to open on March 12, despite the chain’s parent company shutting down dozens of “underperforming locations.”
Bloomin’ Brands revealed in an earnings call Friday that it closed 41 “underperforming locations” across the brands it owns. That includes Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
The closures hit Outback Steakhouses the hardest, the company said in the call. The restaurants were closed due to a variety of reasons, including costly investments, sales and shrinking customer traffic.
There are no closures in the Dayton area, confirmed Elizabeth Daly, director of media and community relations for Bloomin’ Brands.
The Centerville Outback Steakhouse is one of many new restaurants the brand plans to open this year. The 4,936-square-foot restaurant is located in the Cornerstone of Centerville North mixed-used development at 5181 Cornerstone North Blvd.
The 156-acre mixed-use property, developed by Oberer Realty Services, is home to several retail giants like Cabela’s, Costco and Kroger, in addition to many restaurants and businesses.
Bloomin’ Brands opened the first Outback Steakhouse in Tampa, Fla. in 1988, according to the company’s website. The Australian-inspired steakhouse has multiple locations across the Miami Valley including at 6800 Miller Lane in Butler Twp. and 2560 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.
About the Author