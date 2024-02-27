Outback Steakhouse announces opening date for Centerville restaurant amid closures

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The closures hit Outback Steakhouses the hardest, the company said in the call. The restaurants were closed due to a variety of reasons, including costly investments, sales and shrinking customer traffic.

There are no closures in the Dayton area, confirmed Elizabeth Daly, director of media and community relations for Bloomin’ Brands.

The Centerville Outback Steakhouse is one of many new restaurants the brand plans to open this year. The 4,936-square-foot restaurant is located in the Cornerstone of Centerville North mixed-used development at 5181 Cornerstone North Blvd.

The 156-acre mixed-use property, developed by Oberer Realty Services, is home to several retail giants like Cabela’s, Costco and Kroger, in addition to many restaurants and businesses.

Bloomin’ Brands opened the first Outback Steakhouse in Tampa, Fla. in 1988, according to the company’s website. The Australian-inspired steakhouse has multiple locations across the Miami Valley including at 6800 Miller Lane in Butler Twp. and 2560 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.