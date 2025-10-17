Breaking: Owner of Baker Benji’s in Dayton pleads guilty to child porn charges

Owner of Baker Benji’s in Dayton pleads guilty to child porn charges

Greene County Courthouse

Greene County Courthouse
Local News
By and
31 minutes ago
X

A Fairborn man and owner of a Dayton bakery pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in court Thursday.

What did he plead to?

Plea deal: Benjamin Stuckey,32, pleaded guilty to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

As part of the plea agreement, four counts of same charge were dismissed.

ExploreBaker Benji’s is permanently closed; owner looks for someone to take over Troy Street legacy
Baker Benji’s is located at 700 Troy St. in Dayton. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

What is the bakery’s status?

For sale: On Oct. 7, Baker Benji’s posted on Facebook that the bakery was permanently closing and looking for someone to take over the Troy Street location.

Equipment, recipes, bakeware and more are part of the sale, but the building and business name, branding and logo are not included.

What happens next?

Sentencing: Stuckey is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 4.

In Other News
1
Ohio congressional redistricting group to meet next week; 10 days...
2
Moraine man dies following rollover crash in Warren County
3
How Dayton reveled in the Cincinnati Reds’ 1990 World Series...
4
5 candidates vying for three Englewood council seats
5
Fewer seasonal jobs for holiday workers, but they’re out there

About the Authors

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter