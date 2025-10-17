Owner of Baker Benji’s in Dayton pleads guilty to child porn charges

• Plea deal: Benjamin Stuckey,32, pleaded guilty to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

As part of the plea agreement, four counts of same charge were dismissed.

What is the bakery’s status?

• For sale: On Oct. 7, Baker Benji’s posted on Facebook that the bakery was permanently closing and looking for someone to take over the Troy Street location. Equipment, recipes, bakeware and more are part of the sale, but the building and business name, branding and logo are not included.

What happens next?