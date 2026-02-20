Pancake syrup making company Belton Foods moving into new $8M Englewood facility

“The syrup industry has stabilized in recent years, but there’s promise that our footprint will continue to expand thanks to strong industry partnerships,” said David Sipos, president of Belton Foods, in a press release.

The new building will allow Belton Foods to consolidate its operations from Thunderhawk Court with its off-site storage while creating capacity for future growth, according to the press release. Belton Foods is anticipated to be fully moved into the new facility by this summer.

“Our new facility will provide features we need, including a three-level racking system and increased automation,” Sipos said.

Belton Foods was founded in Dayton by Bob Belton, Sr., a World War II veteran who wanted to build his own business after coming home. The company began as a juice-squeezing operation supplying local soda fountains before it later evolved into a manufacturing company focused on juice concentrates for restaurants and vending machines.

Ownership later transitioned to Sipos’ father, and the company adapted to market shifts as large beverage companies brought more production in-house, according to Belton Foods.

Belton Foods currently specializes in imitation maple-flavored pancake syrup sold under various labels to large food distributors, with a smaller portion of its operations dedicated to vinegar bottling for local manufacturers.

Belton Foods offers “the quality restaurants expect at nearly half the cost of name brands,” according to the company.

Employing approximately 50 people, Belton Foods produces roughly 20,000 gallons of syrup each day in three primary flavors—sweet maple, vanilla maple, and burnt maple.

“We consider ourselves a super-regional manufacturer, supplying syrup to restaurants east of the Mississippi,” Sipos said. “Recently, we’ve expanded quotes into markets such as Texas, Denver, and Albuquerque. Some major distributors are now encouraging us to consider markets as far west as California because they’ve found us dependable and customer-centric.”

The company partnered with Bruns General Contracting on constructing the new facility due to a shared commitment to customer service, according to Sipos. The new facility supports Belton Foods’ current operations while also allowing for future growth.

“About 70% of our business is design-build, so this was a natural partnership,” said Brian Ault, executive vice president of sales and development at Bruns. “David came in with a clear vision and ideas already on paper. The most rewarding part of this project is seeing that vision come to life exactly as imagined.”