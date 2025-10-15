Parents raise concerns after student hit by car in crosswalk on way to Kettering Middle School

“The safety of our students is always a top priority. We will continue to work with the Kettering Police Department to review this incident and reinforce crosswalk and school-zone traffic safety protocols,” she said.

The student hit was able to get up without assistance and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“At this time, we do believe the student will be OK. Our thoughts are with the student and their family, and we wish them a quick and full recovery,” McCoy said.

The pedestrian collision on Tuesday follows similar incidents Sept. 16 on Shroyer Road near Fairmont High School, when a pedestrian and bicyclist were struck by cars in separate crashes.

The pedestrian was a student who was dismissed from school early that afternoon. The student, who was not seriously hurt, was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus. The bicyclist, who was not a student, appeared to have minor injuries and also was taken to the hospital.

A few Kettering parents raised safety concerns during Tuesday night’s Kettering City Council meeting regarding speeding in school zones.

“My daughter has almost been hit twice,” said Emily Manrique, whose daughter is now a bus rider, about when her daughter did walk to school.

Ashlynn Witt told council members she witnessed a crossing guard put her body between a car and her children to protect them from potentially getting hit, and that she is concerned for her children’s safety when they cross Dorothy Lane to get to school.

“I should not have to worry as a parent they’re not going to make it to school, that they’re not going to make it home,” said Witt, who suggested ways to make crosswalks safer, such as increased police presence, improved crosswalk paint and raising the crosswalk, similar to a speed bump, that would require cars to slow down.

“This is not a problem to talk about or to think on, this is a problem to solve now because we have kids who are getting hurt,” Witt said.

Police Chief Chip Protsman said student safety is a high priority and that his department will work with the engineering department to see what measures can be taken.