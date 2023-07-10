Payroll Project: Leave payouts spiked paycheck for Montgomery County’s top earner

Montgomery County paid 273 employees more than $100,000 last year, according to the latest data from our Payroll Project.

The county’s highest-paid employee was Tom Kelley, former assistant county administrator overseeing Montgomery County Job and Family Services, who left the county in September to become president and CEO of the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area.

Kelley’s $274,999 in gross pay last year included a payout of $48,480 in unused sick leave and $98,971 in unused vacation leave. A previous Payroll Project investigation focused on how the ability to cash out unused sick and vacation leave is a common public sector perk not available to most private sector employees.

The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The full list of the county’s top ten highest paid employees is:

1. Tom Kelley, assistant county administrator, ODJFS: $274,999

2. Sean Swiatowski, forensic pathologist, coroner’s office: $256,410

3. Susan Brown, forensic pathologist, coroner’s office: $241,770

4. Debra Armanini, first assistant prosecutor in the prosecutor’s office: $226,432

5. Bryan Casto, forensic fellow, coroner’s office: $220,562

6. Brian Martin, executive director of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission: $210,270

7. Pamela Combs, superintendent of Montgomery County Developmental Disabilities: $208,567

8. Lee Lehman, forensic pathologist, coroner’s office: $207,908

9. Michael Colbert, county administrator: $206,145

10. Mary Goolsby, forensic pathologist, coroner’s office: $199,992