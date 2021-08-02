PHOTOS: From fire trucks to tacos, entrepreneur makes big change during pandemic

Anthony Thomas used to build fire trucks but his entrepreneurial itch had to be scratched.
After building his own food truck Thomas, 46, of Beavercreek, began operating it in the Wright Dunbar Business District part-time starting in 2019. He used his mother’s taco recipe that everyone in the family loved and found his taco truck was a hit.
During the COVID-19 pandemic he decided to make a change in his life, quitting his job at Sutphen Corp. in Urbana and operating the food truck full time.
In February he opened his Taco Street Co. in the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
“It is so rewarding to see people eat your food and love it and know that its good,” Thomas said.
He is one of millions of people who chose to voluntarily quit their jobs during the pandemic.
You can see more about this story here:
Job seekers’ market brings better pay amid the Great Resignation
Entrepreneur and recent college grad plot new course because of pandemic