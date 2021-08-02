PHOTOS: From fire trucks to tacos, entrepreneur makes big change during pandemic

After building his own food truck Thomas, 46, of Beavercreek, began operating it in the Wright Dunbar Business District part-time starting in 2019. He used his mother’s taco recipe that everyone in the family loved and found his taco truck was a hit.

During the COVID-19 pandemic he decided to make a change in his life, quitting his job at Sutphen Corp. in Urbana and operating the food truck full time.