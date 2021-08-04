These jobs grew fastest in June

The other job sectors with the greatest monthly rate of employment growth in June were state government, at 3.3 percent, leisure and hospitality, at 2.2 percent , and accommodation and food services, at 1.6 percent.

Explore Entrepreneur and recent college grad plot new course because of pandemic

Employers are struggling to fill job openings.

“The worker shortage is a real limitation right now,” said Jason Eckert, executive director of career services at the University of Dayton. “I think we see that most acutely in the service industry, be that restaurants, retail locations, even Kings Island had a hard time keeping their posted hours for a short time because they had a hard time locating talent.”

Jason Eckert, director of career services at the University of Dayton.

Experts worry that the current resurgence of COVID-19 could dampen the nation’s economic recovery and make it harder for companies to find workers. But they say that once schools reopen it will help parents struggling with child care return to work and that should bring some relieve to companies trying to fill jobs.

“I do see things coming into somewhat more of a balance starting around the fourth quarter of 2021,” Eckert said. “I say that because there are people who are not in the labor market right now who may choose to re-enter once certain institutions normalize.”

Follow LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

See all the stories in this Dayton Daily News series:

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey