Dayton region unemployment rate worse than state and U.S. rate

Dayton region unemployment higher than state and national rate

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

There were 23,900 unemployed people in the Dayton Metropolitan Statistical Area in June, putting the region’s unemployment rate at 6.3 percent.

That is higher than the state of Ohio’s 5.2 percent rate and the U.S. rate of 5.9 percent, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The Dayton MSA includes Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties.

Unemployment is down significantly in the Dayton region compared to a year ago, when 38,900 people were out of work and the rate was 10 percent.

The Dayton Metropolitan Statistical Area had a higher unemployment rate in June 2021 than the state of Ohio and the U.S.

There were 354,100 employed people in the Dayton region in June, compared to 351,600 in June of 2020.

There are still 6.8 million fewer non-agricultural payroll jobs nationwide, including 278,300 in Ohio, compared to February 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The whole COVID crisis created a massive turmoil in the labor market and we are just starting to have it sort out,” said Garth McLean, Montgomery County’s interim director of workforce development. “There’s still a lot. And we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

