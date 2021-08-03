Dayton region unemployment rate worse than state and U.S. rate

There were 354,100 employed people in the Dayton region in June, compared to 351,600 in June of 2020.

There are still 6.8 million fewer non-agricultural payroll jobs nationwide, including 278,300 in Ohio, compared to February 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The whole COVID crisis created a massive turmoil in the labor market and we are just starting to have it sort out,” said Garth McLean, Montgomery County’s interim director of workforce development. “There’s still a lot. And we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

