Pins Mechanical Co. announces grand opening date

Pins Mechanical Co., a social playground offering duckpin bowling, classic pinball machines, patio pong and more, has announced its grand opening date in Dayton’s Water Street District.
The venue, known for “creating lively social experiences with a nostalgic twist,” will open June 18 in the former location of Moeller Brew Barn at 416 E. First St.
“We’re so excited to continue growing our footprint here in Ohio,” said Troy Allen, CEO and founder of Rise Brands. “This will be our sixth location in the state, with a seventh opening later this summer in Mason. Being based in Columbus, we’re incredibly proud to keep expanding in communities across Ohio — especially in Dayton. When the opportunity came up, it was a no-brainer for us to be part of this city.”
The news of Pins coming to downtown was announced in December 2024, just after Moeller Brew Barn announced on social media that its last day of operation would be Dec. 22.
The 11,000-square-foot Dayton location features:
- Duckpin bowling lanes
- Retro pinball machines
- A two-story slide
- Indoor and outdoor bars featuring craft cocktails and local beers
- A patio with fire pits and views of Day Air Ballpark
- Event options for celebrations, corporate gatherings and more
“We’re excited to see Pins Mechanical Co. add to the vibrancy that continues to grow in Water Street District,” said Brent Crawford, principal at Crawford Hoying, in December 2024. “Rise Brands consistently delivers concepts that truly connect with the communities we develop, and we’re thrilled to continue our strong partnership with the Rise team.”
Rise Brands specializes in creating immersive consumer experiences. It owns and operates 16-Bit Bar + Arcade and No Soliciting, in addition to Pins Mechanical Co.
Pins will be open seven days a week starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.
For more information and updates, visit pinsbar.com or the venue’s Facebook (@PinsMechCoDayton) or Instagram (@pins.dayton) pages.
