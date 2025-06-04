Pins Mechanical Co. announces grand opening date

“We’re so excited to continue growing our footprint here in Ohio,” said Troy Allen, CEO and founder of Rise Brands. “This will be our sixth location in the state, with a seventh opening later this summer in Mason. Being based in Columbus, we’re incredibly proud to keep expanding in communities across Ohio — especially in Dayton. When the opportunity came up, it was a no-brainer for us to be part of this city.”

The news of Pins coming to downtown was announced in December 2024, just after Moeller Brew Barn announced on social media that its last day of operation would be Dec. 22.

The 11,000-square-foot Dayton location features:

Duckpin bowling lanes

Retro pinball machines

A two-story slide

Indoor and outdoor bars featuring craft cocktails and local beers

A patio with fire pits and views of Day Air Ballpark

Event options for celebrations, corporate gatherings and more

Explore New date set for grand opening of Three Birds in Dayton

“We’re excited to see Pins Mechanical Co. add to the vibrancy that continues to grow in Water Street District,” said Brent Crawford, principal at Crawford Hoying, in December 2024. “Rise Brands consistently delivers concepts that truly connect with the communities we develop, and we’re thrilled to continue our strong partnership with the Rise team.”

Rise Brands specializes in creating immersive consumer experiences. It owns and operates 16-Bit Bar + Arcade and No Soliciting, in addition to Pins Mechanical Co.

Pins will be open seven days a week starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.

For more information and updates, visit pinsbar.com or the venue’s Facebook (@PinsMechCoDayton) or Instagram (@pins.dayton) pages.