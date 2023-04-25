Plans for residential rental community near Centerville move forward at slightly smaller size

The rear 15.7 acres will be used by the seller of the property for organic farming and wooded land and to build a single-family home, documents show.

In addition, the developer must provide thoroughfare plan improvements, include a hiker/biker trail, along the Dayton-Lebanon Pike frontage subject to approval by the Development Services Office, Montgomery County Planning/Engineering Department and Ohio Department of Transportation.

The project will include a large common area, a pond and walking trails, and represents a $25 million investment, Julia Huber Mayeux, the firm’s president, told this news outlet Wednesday.

Trustee Vice President Scott Paulson and trustee Sharon Lowry voted April 10 to grant the project first stage planned development, but did so with several modifications, including making the property subject to a Final Development Plan review process.

Trustee President Dale Berry, who lives in one of the neighborhoods immediately adjacent to the property, recused himself from the vote.

The rental homes, which are planned to be built by Fischer Homes, will be 3-bedroom, 2-bath, fully-detached single-family ranch homes on slab with 2-car attached garages, Mayeux said.

Plans for the project show the size of each is between 1,230 square feet and 1,620 square feet. Rents would be between an estimated $2,600 and $3,300, which includes “all maintenance inside and outside,” she said.

The homes, which will be built to lease, are specifically designed to provide an easier and safer option for active seniors, allowing for a delay into senior independent living, Mayeux said.

“It’s important to note that this is planned only,” she said. “There’s a lot of hurdles to overcome before completion of construction. We have a long way to go between here and even construction start.”

Mayeux said the area south of Dayton “desperately needs and wants” this type of living option.

“It’s the first of this kind in the marketplace,” she said. “It’s a new product and it’s really (meant) to provide a higher quality of life for our aging population.”

Construction is estimated to start in the first quarter of 2024, Mayeux said.