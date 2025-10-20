Pleasant Hill, Newton Twp. voters to consider fire, EMS levy

The additional levy is based off projections of operating and capital expenses. The 15-year projection does not include a new building in the forecast. The funding need was based on a 15-year outlook for capital expenses and payroll increases.

“Without this levy, fire/EMS services are at risk of being greatly reduced or discounted, especially EMS Services,” Stockler said.

The cost of the levy is $201 for each $100,000 valuation of property.

“The Joint Fire District Board appreciates the continued support of the residents for our fire and EMS department. The urgency of additional support is needed to continue providing a quality service to this community. We strive to meet our mission of our dedication to serving the community through commitment and professionalism,” Stockler said.