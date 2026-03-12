Please don’t pour Lent fish fry oil down drain, county asks

When grease enters the sewers, it can harden and build up, causing backups, clogs and possibly system failures in in severe cases.

The county asked that after cooking with oils and fats to allow the grease to cool and solidify, the pour it into a non-recyclable container like an empty milk carton or coffee can, then when the container is full to put it in the trash.

Never pour grease down the sink, toilet or drain, the county asked.

“Grease may seem harmless when it’s poured down the drain, but it can quickly cause issues,” Commission President Carolyn Rice said. “Taking a few extra minutes to dispose of grease properly helps protect our sewer system and prevents costly problems for residents and the county.”