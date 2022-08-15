Police: As school begins, watch for stopped buses, children crossing road

He advised drivers to be extra safe on the road, to take an extra second to look around in drop-off zones before driving, and slow down in school zones.

Punishments for driving around school buses and speeding in school zones are generally traffic offenses, the sergeant said, though depending on how fast the vehicle is going, speeding in a school zone could also bring a reckless driving charge.

A member of the media joked that a ticket is no way to spend your money, and Sopczak agreed, later adding that a speeding ticket can be up to $150.

The sergeant said that there is always an adjustment period for traffic after school resumes, so it is a good idea to leave the house a little early in the morning and be extra safe on the road.