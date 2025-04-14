Police: Driver dies after drag racing, hitting 2 houses in Dayton

Around 3:15 a.m. on April 1, officers responded to Xenia Avenue and Boltin Street.

A Hyundai Sonata and Jeep Commander were drag racing while going west on Xenia Avenue when the Hyundai bumped the Jeep, according to police.

The vehicles were going approximately 120 mph shortly before the crash.

The Hyundai hit a utility pole, and the Jeep went off the road and through the corner of a house.

The Jeep then went airborne and landed in a second house.

The 23-year-old man driving the Jeep was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

A 65-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were in the second home. The woman’s arm was impaled and she had to be extricated, police said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the 61-year-old man was also transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The 17-year-old boy driving the Hyundai and his 15-year-old passenger both fled but were found. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital, and he was treated and released.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Both drivers did not have valid licenses and were suspected of being under the influence, according to police.