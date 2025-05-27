Police officer, others taken to hospital after Dayton crash

Breaking: Missing WWII soldier killed in action to be buried in Dayton National Cemetery

1 hour ago
A police officer and people from another vehicle were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday evening.

Dayton police said that around 8:20 p.m. an officer was driving southbound on Troy Street to a call when a silver Nissan Altima failed to yield at a stop sign on Kiefer Avenue and crashed with the police cruiser.

Police said that the people inside the Nissan and the officer were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Traffic Services Unit are investigating, police said.

