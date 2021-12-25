Project at Dayton airport could bring nearly 150 jobs

Dayton has approved a ground lease agreement with a company that could bring new jobs to the Dayton International Airport.
A company called SD Hangar Partners LLC plans to lease about 16 acres of property at the Dayton airport to construct an aircraft hangar and office building, according to a memo from Dayton Aviation Director Gil Turner to the city manager.
A yet-to-be-identified tenant will sublease the improved property, which will be used for aviation purposes, Turner’s memo states.
The project reuses land that has been vacant since Emery Worldwide Freight Services moved out of the airport, Turner said.
The city will lease about 649,400 square feet of land at the airport at a cost of about $62,500 annually for the first five years, according to the ground lease agreement.
City officials declined to comment about the project and potential tenant.
Earlier this year, this newspaper reported that Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority trustees approved a capital lease with SD Hangar LLC/Akron-based Signet Real Estate Group for the construction of a 96,000-square-foot hangar at Dayton International.
Officials said the project could bring nearly 150 jobs.
Earlier this year, the city approved a development agreement with QQE Summit LLC that provides a $100,000 grant to help the company with its relocation and expansion plans.
QQE said it will move into a facility at 2800 Old Springfield Road, which formerly housed Emery, the global freight firm.
QQE manufactures quartz and has a facility on Janney Road in Old North Dayton, and the company said this project will retain 94 employees and add 25 new jobs in the next three years.
The Dayton airport has seen explosive job growth in recent years because developers have constructed new industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities on surrounding property.
