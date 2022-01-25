Public Health sets COVID vaccination clinics

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for ages 5 and older scheduled for this week.
The vaccinations are free and by appointment only:
Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon for ages 5 and older, Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m. for ages 5 and older at Sinclair Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
Children between 5 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present.
