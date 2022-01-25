Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Public Health sets COVID vaccination clinics

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
8 minutes ago

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for ages 5 and older scheduled for this week.

ExploreOhio enters 2nd week of daily COVID hospitalization records

The vaccinations are free and by appointment only:

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon for ages 5 and older, Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.

Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m. for ages 5 and older at Sinclair Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville. Register here or call 937-225-6217.

Children between 5 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present.

In Other News
1
Missing 16-year-old boy is without needed medication, police say
2
Beavercreek council approves income tax vote for May ballot
3
Drug dropoff in Dayton yields 495 pounds of drugs
4
Schools canceling, combining bus routes amid driver shortage
5
Dog license deadline looms; Montgomery County hosting pop-up sales

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top