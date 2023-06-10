Recall: Chili topping bags could contain beef taco filling

The recall affects frozen 5-punds boilable plastic bags of “Gordon Choice® Homestyle Chili Topping” with lot code 230732002 and USDA establishment number 1917A. Affected bags were produced March 14 and packed inside cases labeled as beef taco filling.

According to the recall, the problem was discovered when the producer, J.T.M. Provisions Company, received consumer complaints about the incorrectly labeled bags.