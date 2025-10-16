Remains found after Kettering SWAT standoff identified as missing woman

Slusser was reported missing on June 2, but Kettering police said initially there was not enough evidence to confirm she was missing.

About a week later, police entered Slusser as a missing person after receiving more information.

Slusser’s family hadn’t spoken to her since December, but she may have been seen as recently as April.

Police determined her ex-boyfriend Shane J. Smith as a possible suspect.

On June 17, officers responded to Mini Court to serve an arrest warrant for Smith for a separate domestic violence investigation. Detectives also had a search warrant for his house.

Three people left the house and told officers Smith was inside, according to police.

Smith refused to leave the house, so Kettering Regional SWAT used drones to search for him inside, Kettering police Chief Christopher Protsman said.

Hours later, Dayton SWAT responded to assist. Crews fired chemical munitions into the home, but Smith did not leave.

Crews did a second search, during which detectives found Smith and arrested him. The standoff lasted for more than eight hours.

There were reportedly hoarding conditions at the home, which made it difficult for police to find him, Protsman said.

The next day, investigators were searching the residence when they found human remains.

A grand jury indicted Smith on two counts of having weapons while under disability and one count of aggravated possession of drugs later that month. The charges are related to a gun, fentanyl and methamphetamine investigators found in the house, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

It’s not clear if additional charges are being pursued in relation to Slusser’s death.