Report: Driver distracted before I-75 crash that killed jail inmate

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was in a marked sheriff’s office transport van on the side of I-75 South with six inmate workers picking up litter on the side of the highway around 11 a.m. Oct. 3 when it was hit by an Aramark box truck, Sheriff Rob Streck said.

The box truck driven by 37-year-old Jeffery L. Collins of Dayton, got on the Ohio 741 exit ramp and struck the transport van, which was stopped partially in the exit lane to the state route with its emergency lights activated, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post, which investigated the crash.