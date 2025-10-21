REPORT: Man who crashed into Miami County deputy had been drinking, was trying to harm self

“I was trying to hurt myself, not injure anyone else,” the statement read. “I did not even see a law enforcement vehicle. I was going too fast.”

When a trooper asked the driver if he’d had any alcohol that day, the man answered, “A lot.”

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thobe was in a parked cruiser on the side of County Road 25A near the Interstate 75 overpass when a 2015 Nissan Murano went off the road and hit the cruiser, according to a crash report.

The Nissan overturned and went back onto the road, crossing the northbound lanes of County Road 25A and hitting the concrete median.

Thobe was filling out crash paperwork at the time of the crash. A K9 officer was also in the cruiser.

“I felt impact and woke up to people screaming,” his statement read.

Medics transported Thobe and the driver of the Nissan to Upper Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

Thobe was released from the hospital the next day, according to the sheriff’s office.

K9 Officer Vello was taken to Stonyridge Veterinary Service for minor injuries.

Multiple witnesses told troopers the Nissan appeared to be going more than 100 mph in the moments leading up to the crash.

A man who reportedly spoke to the driver of the Nissan told troopers the driver made comments about harming himself and wanting to hit the pillars.

Charges are pending following the crash and criminal investigation. A sample of the driver’s blood was sent to OSHP’s crime lab for testing.

Anyone thinking about self harming can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.