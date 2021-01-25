Ohio Republican Rob Portman won’t seek re-election to U.S. Senate

Cincinnati Republican Rob Portman announced Monday that he won’t seek re-election to a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2022.
Portman, 65, was first elected to the post in 2010 and re-elected in 2016, defeating former governor Ted Strickland.
Portman has two years left on his term and said in a statement that he will use that time to focus on legislation rather than on fundraising and campaigning.
“This was not an easy decision because representing the people of Ohio has been an honor,” he said. “But I’ve been doing this a long time, longer than I ever intended.
Portman has been in public service for 30 years, having also served in the U.S. House and as budget director and U.S. trade representative for President George W. Bush’s administration.
It’s a tough time to be in politics, Portman said in his statement.
“We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground,” he said. “This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades.”
Portman and his wife, Jane, have three grown children.