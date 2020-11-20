Riverside gas station shooting suspect indicted

The suspect in a shooting last month at a Riverside gas station was indicted Thursday by a Montgomery County grand jury.
Devion L. Lovett, 19, is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man in the leg Oct. 22 at a Valero gas station on Valley Pike. The gunshot victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
The morning after the shooting, police identified Lovett as the suspect. Riverside police tracked him to Indianapolis, where he was arrested Oct. 30 by Indianapolis Metro Police at a relative’s apartment, Riverside police said. Following his extradition to Ohio, he was booked Tuesday into the Montgomery County Jail.
Lovett is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday following his indictment on three counts of felonious assault, each with a three-year firearm specification, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
