Riverside gas station shooting suspect indicted

Devion L. Lovett, 19, is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man in the leg Oct. 22 at a Valero gas station on Valley Pike. The gunshot victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The morning after the shooting, police identified Lovett as the suspect. Riverside police tracked him to Indianapolis, where he was arrested Oct. 30 by Indianapolis Metro Police at a relative’s apartment, Riverside police said. Following his extradition to Ohio, he was booked Tuesday into the Montgomery County Jail.