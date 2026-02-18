Riverside murder trial ruled a mistrial after jury fails to reach a verdict

His trial started on Feb. 9. However, Judge Kimberly Melnick ruled a mistrial after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

A new trial date has not been selected as of Wednesday.

Wilson was one of three men indicted in the hit-and-run death of 58-year-old David L. Mills of Beavercreek on Oct. 4, 2023.

Riverside police were called to the Poker Hub parking lot at 5520 Burkhardt Road after a 911 caller reported a couple was fighting outside and at least two people in a vehicle ran over a man, according to Huber Heights Communications Center records.

An investigation determined Wilson, Eric Caldwell and John Disney robbed Mills and ran him over while they were fleeing, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Caldwell and Disney pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery in October, according to court records.

They’re scheduled to be sentenced on March 6.