Breaking: Riverside murder trial ruled a mistrial after jury fails to reach a verdict

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

A new trial date will be scheduled for a man facing murder charges in a Riverside hit-and-run crash after jury couldn’t reach a verdict, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ryan Wilson, 41, is facing three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

His trial started on Feb. 9. However, Judge Kimberly Melnick ruled a mistrial after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

ExploreRELATED: 3 men indicted for murder after man dies in hit-and-run outside Riverside poker room

A new trial date has not been selected as of Wednesday.

Wilson was one of three men indicted in the hit-and-run death of 58-year-old David L. Mills of Beavercreek on Oct. 4, 2023.

Riverside police were called to the Poker Hub parking lot at 5520 Burkhardt Road after a 911 caller reported a couple was fighting outside and at least two people in a vehicle ran over a man, according to Huber Heights Communications Center records.

ExploreRELATED: 2 plead guilty in deadly hit-and-run in Riverside; Trial continued for 3rd suspect

An investigation determined Wilson, Eric Caldwell and John Disney robbed Mills and ran him over while they were fleeing, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Caldwell and Disney pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery in October, according to court records.

They’re scheduled to be sentenced on March 6.

