Roadwork on busy Kettering street to close traffic lanes, last 4 months
KETTERING — Work has started to resurface a section of busy Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

The project covers about a one-mile stretch of Wilmington from Beaverton Drive near Dorothy Lane, south through the East Stroop Road intersection, Kettering project engineer Chad Ingle said.

Drivers can expect at least one lane open in each direction at all times, Kettering officials said. But the city will seek to minimize traffic congestion by scheduling much of the work during non-peak hours, Ingle added.

“Expect some moderate delays due to the lane closures. The area of Stroop and Wilmington … when they’re working in that area, just the amount of reduced lanes causes some backup” on both roads, he said.

The project, which is expected to last into mid-September, will include concrete repairs in an area that averages about 20,000 vehicles a day, he said.

Federal funds administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation will cover 69% of the costs, with the city paying for the remainder, he said.

Barrett Paving Materials Inc. has been awarded the contract.

The work is part of an estimated $8.24 million set-aside for 2023 city road projects, according to Kettering’s budget.

