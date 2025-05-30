Ruskin Commons park coming to Twin Towers neighborhood

“In our neighborhood, it’s a sea of concrete along Xenia Avenue. Opportunities for people to gather, they don’t exist much in our community,” said Jan Lepore-Jentleson, of East Dayton Neighborhood Development Corporation. “Being connected to nature, being connected to your neighbors, really add to your wellbeing in a way that I think urban communities may have lost over the years.”

The property, located near Ruskin Elementary, was formerly a convenience store that closed in 2019. It was declared a nuisance property before being demolished.

The East Dayton Neighborhood Development Corporation owns and will manage the property. Lepore-Jentleson said the group in 2018 developed plans to add a convenience store or grocery space to that lot.

But then came the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was so much uncertainty, and we were aware of the challenges that small markets have, co-ops in particular, just staying afloat,” she said. “We finally made a decision that the opportunity for the community to gather was a better use for that space.”

Ruskin Commons will have access to electric and water utilities for future small events, like musical performances and more.

The park will also include an art display with the help of the Mosaic Institute that pays homage to the nationalities that have contributed to life in the Twin Towers neighborhood over the past five decades, Lepore-Jentleson said.

The Dayton city commission approved $80,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to East Dayton Neighborhood Development Corporation for the park project.

“We’re excited to support their master plan and bring more green space for the community to enjoy,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.