Federal law requires transparency of nonprofits in exchange for getting tax breaks, donations from the public and often considerable government funding. For many, that includes listing on publicly accessible tax forms how much they pay their top executives.
The Dayton Daily News this year used these records to investigate executive pay at area nonprofits. Our reporters analyzed revenues and compensation for 100 of our areas largest nonprofits from 2021 to 2023, the most recent year for which most organizations have filed records with the IRS. Go here for more on how and why we undertook this analysis.
DAYTON DAILY NEWS INVESTIGATES
Executive compensation at area nonprofits
Federal law requires transparency of nonprofits in exchange for getting tax breaks, donations from the public and often considerable government funding. For many, that includes listing on publicly accessible tax forms how much they pay their top executives.
A monthslong investigation by the Dayton Daily News looked into how area nonprofits compensate their top-paid executives as they face revenue challenges and financial headwinds.
- » Nonprofits facing revenue losses say executive pay raises necessary
- » From Wittenberg to Wilberforce to welding institute, area private school leaders’ pay rose as revenues declined
- » CareSource CEO paid $12M as nonprofit revenue dropped $1B
- » Government funding cuts put most Ohio nonprofits at risk
- » Search: How much area’s largest nonprofits pay their top-paid employees
- » How and why we investigated area nonprofit CEO pay
This analysis excludes hospitals, because a previous Dayton Daily News investigation analyzed hospital CEO pay following the pandemic.
Below are 100 of the largest nonprofits in southwest Ohio, their revenues for 2023 and their top paid employee in 2023. Note that this list includes only organizations that have filed a 2023 IRS form 990 — which is required by law — that includes top employee pay. Some organizations file on a fiscal year calendar, so the 2023 data is from the fiscal year ending in 2023.
If you have any questions about this data, contact editor Josh Sweigart at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com.
|NAME
|CITY
|2023 Top Paid Employee
|2023 Top Employee Pay
|2023 Revenues
|CARESOURCE
|DAYTON
|Erhardt Preitauer, CEO
|$12,030,121
|$11.8 billion
|WRIGHT-PATT CREDIT UNION
|BEAVERCREEK
|TIMOTHY MISLANSKY, President and CEO
|$1,022,274
|$518,010,000
|HEARTLAND HEALTH & WELLNESS FUND
|DAYTON
|Jerry Evans, Administrator
|$227,320
|$330,278,227
|COMMUNITY BLOOD CENTER
|DAYTON
|David M Smith MD, CEO
|$1,619,077
|$274,847,005
|ALLIANCE PHYSICIANS INC
|MIAMISBURG
|Sharrett Kevin, Physician
|$581,323
|$136,271,757
|GOODWILL EASTER SEALS MIAMI VALLEY
|DAYTON
|Lance Detrick, President
|$397,114
|$102,156,236
|OTTERBEIN HOMES
|LEBANON
|Jill Wilson, President/CEO
|$638,515
|$89,935,477
|THE HOSPICE OF DAYTON INC
|DAYTON
|John Ahern, VP of Medical Care/Medical Director
|$374,933
|$83,908,282
|WITTENBERG COLLEGE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|SPRINGFIELD
|Dr. Michael Frandsen, President
|$365,133
|$78,702,689
|IRON WORKERS SOUTHERN OH & VICINITY WELFARE TR
|VANDALIA
|Penny Brown, Administrative Manager
|$170,128
|$67,128,006
|GRACEWORKS LUTHERAN SERVICES (PARENT ORG)
|DAYTON
|Judy A Budi (President/CEO)
|$381,255
|$63,219,996
|AREA AGENCY ON AGING PLANNING AND SERVICE AREA 2
|DAYTON
|Douglas Mcgarry, Exec. Director and Secretary
|$276,824
|$52,654,051
|OTTERBEIN LEBANON
|LEBANON
|Kendra Couch, Executive Director
|$214,206
|$48,783,640
|MIAMI VALLEY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTERS INC
|DAYTON
|Berta Velilla, President/CEO
|$216,492
|$47,998,865
|1307 DAY AIR CREDIT UNION INC
|DAYTON
|William Burke, CEO
|$591,527
|$45,000,531
|BUTLER COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CONSORTIUM
|HAMILTON
|Stephen Roller, President/CEO
|$364,919
|$42,588,659
|CHAMPAIGN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES INC
|URBANA
|Scott Delong, President
|$268,630
|$40,450,910
|YMCA OF GREATER DAYTON
|DAYTON
|David J Brunner, Preisdent/CEO
|$339,195
|$40,344,139
|THE OHIO MASONIC HOME
|SPRINGFIELD
|Anthony Berardi, President (Springfield Masonic Community)
|$178,495
|$39,422,625
|GRACEWORKS LUTHERAN SERVICES (JUDY A BUDI)
|DAYTON
|Deborah R Lyle, Administrator
|$157,451
|$38,282,081
|CINCINNATI NATURE CENTER ASSOCIATION
|MILFORD
|Jeffrey R Corney, President/Executive Director
|$143,418
|$36,919,947
|BUTLER RURAL ELECTRIC COOP INC
|OXFORD
|Thomas Wolfenbarger, General Manager
|$233,984
|$36,467,194
|KCI HOLDING USA EMPLOYEE HEALTH CARE PLAN
|SPRINGFIELD
|Matrix Trust Company, Trustee
|$11,720
|$34,231,169
|FOODBANK INC
|DAYTON
|Michelle Riley, CEO
|$238,792
|$33,684,761
|0197 UNIVERSAL 1 CREDIT UNION INC
|DAYTON
|Jessica O Jones, President/Ceo
|$371,949
|$26,354,343
|RIVER VALLEY CREDIT UNION INC
|MIAMISBURG
|John E Bowen, President/CEO
|$317,317
|$24,333,252
|OHIOS HOSPICE INC
|DAYTON
|Kent Anderson, CEO
|$432,625
|$23,312,704
|VICTORIA THEATRE ASSOCIATION
|DAYTON
|Ty Sutton, President
|$402,481
|$22,602,498
|CATHOLIC SOCIAL SERVIES OF THE MIAMI VALLEY
|DAYTON
|Laura Roesch, CEO
|$170,830
|$22,570,544
|HOMEFULL
|DAYTON
|Tina Patterson, CEO
|$240,157
|$21,967,938
|0053 IH CREDIT UNION
|SPRINGFIELD
|Robb White, President/CEO
|$414,069
|$21,014,433
|SAMARITAN BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INC
|DAYTON
|Elisabeth Esposito, Vice Chair/President/CEO
|$333,812
|$20,905,232
|MIAMI VALLEY COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP
|DAYTON
|Lisa B Stempler, CEO
|$134,652
|$20,428,640
|TCN BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES INC
|FAIRBORN
|Esam Alkhawaga, CMO
|$270,107
|$19,690,374
|UVPC SPECIALISTS INC
|DAYTON
|Sameep P Kadakia Md, Physician: Specialty
|$968,652
|$18,449,637
|WRIGHT BROTHERS INSTITUTE INC
|DAYTON
|Wendell Banks, Former President
|$276,509
|$18,267,503
|SPRINGFIELD FOUNDATION
|SPRINGFIELD
|Susan Carey, Executive Director
|$136,200
|$18,054,801
|MYUSA CREDIT UNION INC
|MIDDLETOWN
|James Miles, CEO
|$370,740
|$17,347,880
|TOWARD INDEPENDENCE INC
|XENIA
|Mark Schlater, Chief Executive
|$276,014
|$17,283,597
|CHOICES IN COMMUNITY LIVING INC
|DAYTON
|Trent Grooms, Executive Director
|$133,804
|$16,498,610
|OHIO TRI COUNTY FOOD ALLIANCE
|SPRINGFIELD
|Tyra Jackson, Former Executive Director
|$66,281
|$16,121,509
|WARREN COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES INC
|LEBANON
|Dawna Fogarty, CEO
|$120,559
|$15,604,814
|UPPER VALLEY PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
|DAYTON
|Julio C Soto Md, Physician: Family Practice
|$505,956
|$15,549,373
|UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS INTL UNION
|DAYTON
|Kevin Garvey, President
|$314,403
|$15,305,421
|RALPH J STOLLE COUNTRYSIDE YMCA
|LEBANON
|Chris Johnson, CEO/President
|$193,024
|$14,486,566
|HAMILTON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION INC
|HAMILTON
|John Guidugli, President/CEO
|$192,225
|$14,457,747
|MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR CLARK CO INC
|SPRINGFIELD
|Dr Kalpana Vishnupad, Chief Clinical Officer
|$262,700
|$13,563,928
|CARING PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC
|FRANKLIN
|Adam G Reed Dc, President
|$37,887
|$13,934,964
|GREATER DAYTON AREA HOSPITAL ASSOC
|DAYTON
|Sarah Hackenbracht, President/Ceo
|$225,575
|$13,562,454
|LEGACY MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL
|MIAMISBURG
|John Gredy, Head of School
|$136,910
|$10,572,816
|THE GREAT MIAMI VALLEY YMCA
|HAMILTON
|Mike Bramer, President/CEO
|$191,149
|$12,567,295
|ANTIOCH COLLEGE CORPORATION
|YELLOW SPGS
|Jane Fernandes, President
|$297,385
|$12,557,562
|PRESCHOOL PROMISE INC
|DAYTON
|Robyn Lightcap, Executive Director
|$153,739
|$12,379,117
|IUE-CWA GM BANKRUPTCY CLAIM TR
|BEAVERCREEK
|James Clark, Trust Admin
|$222,308
|$12,368,486
|WILBERFORCE UNIVERSITY
|WILBERFORCE
|Dr Elfred Anthony Pinkard, President
|$245,000
|$12,211,135
|HOSPICE OF MIAMI COUNTY INC
|TROY
|Hiep Luu, Team Physician
|$272,204
|$12,111,138
|TROY FOUNDATION
|TROY
|Melissa Kleptz, President/CEO
|$126,856
|$11,964,419
|THE OHIO MASONIC HOME
|SPRINGFIELD
|Scott A Buchanan, CEO
|$313,500
|$11,786,275
|HOBART INSTITUTE OF WELDING TECHNOLOGY
|TROY
|Scott Mazzulla, President
|$349,069
|$10,693,427
|EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES INC
|DAYTON
|Elizabeth Cleary, Head of School
|$233,416
|$10,055,756
|AIR FORCE MUSEUM FOUNDATION INC
|DAYTON
|Dr. Rorie Cartier, CEO
|$221,580
|$10,039,782
|TAC INDUSTRIES INC
|SPRINGFIELD
|James Zahora, CEO
|$193,821
|$9,774,168
|MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL FOUNDATION
|DAYTON
|Jenny M Lewis, President Mvh/Gsh Foundation
|$361,379
|$9,717,267
|COMMUNITY FIRST SOLUTIONS
|HAMILTON
|Brett Kirkpatrick, President/CEO
|$409,451
|$11,090,024
|PHI DELTA THETA FOUNDATION
|OXFORD
|W Andre Cole, Sr. Vp Of Advancement
|$113,269
|$9,336,527
|DAYTON HISTORY
|DAYTON
|Brady Kress, President/CEO
|$135,299
|$9,184,281
|DAYTON PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE
|DAYTON
|Patrick Nugent, President/CEO
|$200,258
|$9,178,499
|UNITED REHABILITATION SERVICES OF GREATER DAYTON
|DAYTON
|Dennis Grant, CEO
|$223,890
|$9,158,004
|1368 CODE CREDIT UNION
|DAYTON
|David Scott Rutherford, President/CEO/Treasurer
|$246,651
|$8,913,808
|SUPPORT TO ENCOURAGE LOW INCOME FAMILIES
|HAMILTON
|Jeffrey Diver, Executive Director
|$94,761
|$8,734,851
|MIAMI VALLEY PUBLIC MEDIA INC
|YELLOW SPGS
|Lucas Dennis, President
|$125,538
|$8,616,483
|0220 ABBEY CREDIT UNION INC
|VANDALIA
|Dean Pielemeier, CEO
|$223,816
|$8,612,501
|STRATEGIC OHIO COUNCIL FOR HIGHER E DUCATION
|BEAVERCREEK
|Cassie Barlow, President
|$210,820
|$6,559,582
|MIAMI VALLEY HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES INC
|DAYTON
|Debbie Watts Robinson, CEO
|$141,690
|$8,238,846
|NOVA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INC
|DAYTON
|Bobby Jones, CEO
|$152,334
|$8,122,857
|COMMUNITY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INC
|HAMILTON
|Thomas J Mcmahon, Nurse Practitioner
|$200,904
|$9,380,846
|TROY CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS INC
|TROY
|Jeanne Ward, Assistant Superintendent
|$124,922
|$7,853,029
|BUTLER BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES INC
|HAMILTON
|Randy Allman, CEO
|$174,367
|$8,099,715
|CITYWIDE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
|DAYTON
|Daniel Kane, President
|$210,591
|$7,566,754
|FRIENDS HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION
|YELLOW SPGS
|Hannah Mormon, Director of Nursing
|$149,867
|$8,198,538
|MORAINE COUNTRY CLUB
|DAYTON
|Philip Stiver, Grounds Super
|$187,431
|$7,464,867
|INTL ASSOCIATION OF SHEET METAL AIR RAIL & TRANS
|DAYTON
|Rodney A French, Financial Se
|$101,385
|$5,513,185
|OHIOS HOSPICE FOUNDATION
|DAYTON
|Lori Igel, President of Ohio's Hospice
|$158,501
|$7,308,670
|ALLIANCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS INC
|DAYTON
|Tess Mitchner Asinjo, Principal
|$118,861
|$7,252,488
|DAYTON DEVELOPMENT COALITION INC
|DAYTON
|Jeffery C Hoagland, President/CEO
|$357,977
|$7,224,559
|DELTA ZETA SORORITY
|OXFORD
|John Gottschall, CFO
|$554,683
|$7,172,345
|DAYTON-MIAMI VALLEY ENTREPRENEURS CENTER
|DAYTON
|Scott Koorndyk, Ec President
|$271,367
|$7,117,047
|ST VINCENT DEPAUL SOCIETY DAYTON OHIO
|DAYTON
|Michael Vanderburgh, Executive Director
|$172,465
|$6,986,117
|GREENE COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING
|XENIA
|Karen Puterbaugh, Executive Director
|$116,141
|$6,917,751
|SENIOR RESOURCE CONNECTION
|DAYTON
|Cindy Fitzwater, President
|$86,199
|$6,821,551
|NEW HOUSING OHIO INC
|LEBANON
|Stephen Scott Boone, Executive Director
|$465,505
|$6,778,373
|0827 DAYMET CREDIT UNION
|DAYTON
|Steven Shore, President/CEO
|$231,829
|$6,751,580
|OMEGA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
|DAYTON
|Rev. Vanessa Ward, President
|$127,099
|$6,632,217
|DAYTON MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY
|DAYTON
|Tracey Tomme, President/CEO
|$187,085
|$6,521,051
|CHILDREN HAVE OPTIONS IN CARING ENVIRONMENTS INC
|DAYTON
|Jane Anderson, Executive Director
|$112,673
|$6,477,668
|WINTER GUARD INTERNATIONAL INC
|MIAMISBURG
|Ron Nankervis, CEO
|$187,996
|$6,304,216
|DAYBREAK INC
|DAYTON
|Alisha Murray (Ceo)
|$135,242
|$6,756,193
|DAYTON EARLY COLLEGE ACADEMY INC
|DAYTON
|Steven Hinshaw (Cfo)
|$170,100
|$9,150,836
|YWCA Dayton
|DAYTON
|Terra Fox Williams (President And Ceo Start 06/2023)
|$81,608
|$6,067,271
|XCS INC
|XENIA
|Dr Emery Nickerson (Head Of School)
|$93,706
|$6,029,879