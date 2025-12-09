Second person accused of abducting, pouring bleach on boy, 12, gets time served

The second of two people accused of abducting a 12-year-old boy, assaulting him and pouring bleach on him in Dayton has been sentenced after she pleaded guilty to a bill of information.

What were the charges, and what was the sentence?

• The charges: Reka Jarmon, 34, pleaded guilty Dec. 5 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a bill of information felony charge of trespassing in a habitation and a misdemeanor charge endangering children.

All the original indicted charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Reka Jarmon. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

icon to expand image

• The sentence: Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. sentenced Jarmon the same day to the time she had already served in custody.

What was she accused of doing?

• The abduction: Jarmon was charged along with Demarcus Pleasure, 38, for abducting a 12-year-old boy and assaulting him.

Demarcus Pleasure. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

They first went to a house on W. Hillcrest Avenue where the boy lived and assaulted him, then took him to a different home on Lexington Avenue, where they continued to assault him.

According to court documents, they also forced the boy to take a shower and poured bleach on him, including into his eyes.

Medics took the boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The pair reportedly believed the boy had touched one of Jarmon’s daughters inappropriately, documents said.

What happened to Demarcus Pleasure?

• Prison time: Pleasure was sentenced to three years in prison, to be served at the same time as a separate three-year sentence for attempted felonious assault in a different cas

