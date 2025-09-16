See which Greene County roads will close Wednesday for huge transformer move

The vehicle loaded will be more than 117 feet long, more than 11 feet wide, nearly 20 feet high and weigh 416,276 pounds. The transformer itself weighs 235,500 pounds.

It will be escorted by law enforcement along the following route:

West on East Xenia Drive to East Dayton Drive

Southwest on East Dayton Drive to OH-444 South (South Central Avenue/Kauffman Avenue)

Southeast on OH-444 South to West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

South on West Dayton Yellow Springs Road to Trebein Road

South Trebein Road to Dayton Xenia Road

Dayton Xenia Road to substation

The moving road closure starts at 9 a.m., and will last between three and four hours due to the height of the load, according to the Engineer’s office. Crews will be raising utility lines, and closing the road alleviates related safety concerns, according to the office.

If the transformer cannot clear Dayton-Xenia Road before Trebein Elementary School and Jacob Coy Middle School dismiss students, the load will stop and park at Overbrook Boulevard off of Trebein Road from 2 to 4:15 p.m., and then will resume its move.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this important move and apologize for any inconvenience. If you are traveling along these routes, we strongly encourage you to seek alternative routes,” the Greene County Engineer’s Office said in a statement.

This is the sixth transformer from the railroad site in Fairborn going to the AES Substation Site. The Engineer’s Office expects two more transformers in the next few months.