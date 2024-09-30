September business news in Dayton: Possible Winsupply expansion, layoff at Faurecia Exhaust Systems and more

Winsupply could expand with purchase of property for new facility in Miamisburg

Winsupply Inc. could construct a massive new facility at the northeast corner of Byers and Lyons roads, just west of Interstate 75 in Miamisburg.

The 622,728-square-foot building would include office, warehouse, distribution and loading dock spaces, along with areas on the property for outdoor tractor-trailer and bulk material storage, city documents show.

The company, which is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of materials for residential and commercial construction, recently signed an agreement to purchase the 38-acre property, which offers “ample frontage” at Byers and Lyons, according to spokesman Adam Marshall.

Taco John’s franchisee in SW Ohio planning new concept

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for Taco John’s, that closed two restaurants in southwest Ohio plans to reopen as a different concept.

“We have made the difficult decision to close our Taco John’s restaurants. We appreciate our employees’ commitment and hard work as well as the community’s patronage as we have endeavored to make this concept a success,” a statement from Meritage said. “In regard to future plans, we intend to reopen as a different concept and look forward to once again serving the community in days to come.”

The restaurants that closed in Southwest Ohio are located at 4045 Wilmington Pike in Kettering and 8155 Highland Point Drive in West Chester Twp.

Area manufacturer plans to lay off 60 starting in November

Auto components manufacturer Faurecia intends to close its Troy plant, laying off about 60 employees in stages beginning in November, the company has told the state of Ohio.

Faurecia Exhaust Systems will begin permanently laying off all of its employees at its 1255 Archer Drive facility, the company said in a WARN notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

It is permanently closing the facility, the company said in the letter.

AFRL is looking for employees. You’re invited to apply

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is looking for qualified employees, and a job fair is planned next month to fill positions across the organization.

The hiring event for multiple entry-level positions will be at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9.

Ashley Morgan, the talent acquisition branch chief for AFRL, sought to dispel a mistaken idea sometimes at work among job applicants: That you need to be a uniformed member of the military to work for AFRL.

Not so, Morgan said in an interview. “You can, no kidding, come work on base as a civilian, as a contractor, as active-duty (a member of the military). We are our own little city.”

Developer selected for new “headquarter” hotel by the Dayton Convention Center

A company that operates more than 140 hotels across North America has been selected to develop a new headquarter hotel by the Dayton Convention Center.

Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company, a hotel management and development company based in North Carolina, has been chosen to create a new full-service hotel on a city-owned plaza across South Jefferson Street to the east of the convention center.

There is a hotel already attached to the convention center via a skywalk to the north (the former Crowne Plaza Dayton), but the building is vacant.

Tipp City government to buy shopping center for $7M, weighs redevelopment plans

The city of Tipp City plans to purchase the Tipp Plaza shopping center for close to $7 million.

The property south of West Main Street, just east of Interstate 75, has been the focus of community complaints about its condition and empty storefronts for some time.

The property would include the main plaza area west of South Tippecanoe Drive and a strip of businesses east of South Tippecanoe Drive. This would include outlying properties at the Plaza that are home to CVS Pharmacy and the former Burger King building.

Former Crowne Plaza in downtown may become Dayton Vitality Hotel

A hotel that has been shut down for nearly two years and that is attached to the Dayton Convention Center could become a new business called the Dayton Vitality Hotel.

The former Crowne Plaza Dayton property, at 33 E. Fifth St., has been vacant since October 2022 after operating since the mid-1970s.

A new hotel at that location would be helpful for downtown and the Dayton Convention Center, which needs hundreds of hotel rooms within a few blocks of the convention facility, said Pam Plageman, executive director and CEO of the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority, which oversees the convention center.

Butterbee’s opens in Xenia: Here’s what we know

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting in September for the city’s newest restaurant.

Butterbee’s American Grille, a family friendly, sports-themed restaurant and bar, is open next door to Skyline Chili on Progress Drive. The restaurant kicked off a soft opening in early August with limited hours and was operating with normal hours by Aug. 20.

“We have had just the right (number) of guests for training our team and the reception has been great. Our first nine Google reviews in the first two days were all 5-stars,” Nabih David, vice president of the David Restaurant Group, who owns and operates Butterbee’s, said in August.

The restaurant is famous for its hand-breaded chicken tenders and fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs.

Beavercreek strikes down proposed ban on recreational marijuana sales in split vote

Members of Beavercreek City Council voted 4-3 to strike down a proposed ordinance to ban the sale of recreational marijuana at the only dispensary in the city.

The legislation would have prohibited sales of recreational marijuana at Trulieve of Beavercreek, formerly Harvest of Beavercreek, located on Tonawanda Trail. The Trulieve facility has been selling recreational marijuana since Aug. 6, when it was allowed by law, and will be allowed to continue to do so after the ban failed to move forward.

“Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive from these new customers at the Trulieve of Beavercreek facility,” a representative of Trulieve told council. “I think this shows their commitment to customer service and their focus on providing a safe and clean and friendly environment for their patients and customers.”

Retail store coming to former Basil’s On Market spot in Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A new retail store is expected to open this November in the former spot of Basil’s On Market in Beavercreek.

DXL Big + Tall will be located outside the main entrance of the Mall at Fairfield Commons at 2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd.

“At DXL, Big and Tall is not a section — it’s 250+ stores nationwide, a comprehensive website and convenient mobile App,” the store’s website states. “We offer a shopping experience like no other, allowing Big + Tall guys the freedom to choose what they want so they can wear what they want. It’s everything they’ve been searching for, and at DXL, they will find top designer brands in the sizes and fits they need, as well as having stylish choices they won’t find anywhere else.”

