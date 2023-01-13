Sheetz continues expansion into Dayton region with Huber Heights location

HUBER HEIGHTS — Sheetz, a major gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain, is continuing its expansion into the Dayton region with the construction of a new location in a busy area of Huber Heights.
Skilken Gold Real Estate Development received city approval in 2022 for the construction of a 6,138-square-foot convenience store with fueling pumps on a 2.82-acre site located on the northeast corner of Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road.
This project is part of a larger plan by Broad Reach Retail Partners to construct a commercial and residential hub at the site of the former Swan Lake Apartments, which were torn down in 2022.
Broad Reach envisions building a maximum of 192 market rate apartment units on the site, along with several retail spaces. The development will be called Huber Heights Crossings, according to plans submitted to the city.
The redevelopment of this area will also include the widening of the north side of Taylorsville Road to accommodate the addition of a lane, and the widening of the east side of Old Troy Pike to Huber Road for an additional lane.
A new traffic signal will be installed along Old Troy Pike, near the Huntington Bank and Starbucks, according to planning documents.
A family-owned company based in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz operates about 56 locations in Ohio, with an overall store count of 670 across its six-state footprint, which includes Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
All locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and employ about 30 people.
Sheetz announced in 2022 plans to expand into western Ohio by opening approximately 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years. At that time, Sheetz officials said the company was aiming to open its first Dayton store in 2024. They said the local stores will offer Sheetz’s “made-to-order” menu with customized specialty drinks and food items around the clock.
