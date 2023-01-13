Sheetz continues expansion into Dayton region with Huber Heights location

A new traffic signal will be installed along Old Troy Pike, near the Huntington Bank and Starbucks, according to planning documents.

A family-owned company based in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz operates about 56 locations in Ohio, with an overall store count of 670 across its six-state footprint, which includes Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

All locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and employ about 30 people.

Sheetz announced in 2022 plans to expand into western Ohio by opening approximately 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years. At that time, Sheetz officials said the company was aiming to open its first Dayton store in 2024. They said the local stores will offer Sheetz’s “made-to-order” menu with customized specialty drinks and food items around the clock.