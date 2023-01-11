Why have you been hearing so much about Sheetz in the Dayton region?

Sheetz announced it would into western Ohio by opening approximately 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years. At that time, Sheetz officials said the company was aiming to open its first Dayton store in 2024.

September 2022

Sheetz announced it would be expanding to the Springfield area at the iInterstate 70 exit at South Charleston Pike.

Sheetz Inc. purchased the property from Gallery 59, owner of the Springfield Antique Center, for $3.13 million, according to Clark County Auditor’s Office property records.

October 2022

The company presented to the Springboro Planning Commission a preliminary site plan to build a new gas station/convenience store at 800 W. Central Ave. in Springboro, where the former Edwards Furniture store was located.

November 2022

Fairborn was the next city to receive plans from the company. A preliminary plan for the facility was approved 7-0 by Fairborn City Council.

The new location would be on 4.3 acres at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, just west of I-675′s Exit 22. The proposal called for a 3,000-square-foot canopy over 12 fueling stations, as well as outdoor seating and an expanded patio, according to city records. The drive-through lane would accommodate 14 vehicles.

December 2022

Sheetz plans to demolish four existing homes to build store at corner of North Dixie and Benchwood in Vandalia.

It was reported that Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville would close if a pending business transaction is completed, and Sheetz would demolish the building and build a new store on the site.

Jason Hemmert, whose family has owned the local Elsa’s chain of restaurants for decades, said they are actively looking for a new location to continue “Elsa’s South” in the same vicinity.

January 2023

Sheetz chose Beavercreek for its expansion across region. It will build a new store on North Fairfield Road, located on the corner of North Fairfield Road and Beaver Vu Drive across from the bowling alley.

The site is currently occupied by an office building for defense contractor Arctos. The company is moving to a different location in Beavercreek.