Space Force finds a home at Springfield Air National Guard Base

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the174th Attack Wing, performs post-flight maintenance on an MQ-9 Reaper on Mar. 10, 2025 at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base in Springfield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

The Springfield Air National Guard Base is welcoming members of the U.S. Space Force.

For about 20 years, the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base has been increasingly dedicated to intelligence-gathering and working with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

On Friday, the U.S. Space Force Combined Intelligence Operations floor, called the “Space Intelligence Production Cell,” will be officially celebrated with a ribbon-cutting at the base.

Work at the cell will allow for better integration of crucial intelligence into military space operations, Space Force leaders believe.

The operations floor will combine members of the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS) and the 4th Intelligence Analysis Squadron (IAS) from the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC).

NASIC and NSIC share space at Wright-Patterson.

The new home of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), which was formally opened in 2024. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The Springfield Space Intelligence Production Cell — or “SIPC” — will have a team streamlining the flow of valuable military intelligence to the U.S. government.

The first party involved is the 4th IAS from NSIC. The second party is the 76th ISRS, comprised of Space Force guardians who are analyzing information about what is happening in space, a domain that has become increasingly contested.

In May 2023, the Air Force announced that Wright-Patterson was expected to host a then-new unit, the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron.

Air Force airmen and Space Force guardians at both Wright-Patterson and in Springfield seek to provide critical, time-sensitive and actionable intelligence for the Department of Defense.

