Spin scooters leave Dayton: City has now lost e-scooters and bike share program

Spin launched in the Gem City in late summer 2019. Spin originally had about 100 rentable scooters on Dayton’s streets, but the company doubled its supply just a couple of years later.

In an email to city staff, Gilman said, “This was not a decision that was made lightly, although we have seen program ridership steadily decline over the past few years, making it a challenge to maintain financial stability as part of the service.”

Customers could unlock, rent and ride on the electric scooters by downloading an app and paying a fee. The scooters could go up to about 15 mph.

Many people liked to hop on a scooter to quickly traverse downtown, getting to their destinations much faster than if they were on foot. Upon arriving at their destinations, customers could park the scooters on the sidewalk.

Scooters were available in many parts of downtown, though some areas were off limits.

Spin’s departure in early May was preceded by LINK’s suspension of operations, early last fall. Dayton’s bike share program had been in business for about nine years.

Like Spin, LINK also had financial challenges, which included rising costs and insurance coverage difficulties.

The bike share program allowed people to rent pedal bikes and electric-assist bikes from bike hubs across Dayton.

Even though Spin and LINK are gone, there are still other ways to get around greater downtown without having to drive and park a car.

Greater Dayton RTA operates the Flyer, which is a free shuttle bus that travels between downtown and Brown Street by the University of Dayton campus.

GEST Carts Dayton offers low-cost rides on low-speed electric vehicles that can seat up to five passengers.

The service is available in downtown and the area by UD’s campus. Uber and Lyft also offer ride-sharing services.