Springboro schools takes over operations of lacrosse teams from club

In 2016, upon the adoption of boys’ and girls’ lacrosse by the OHSAA, it was agreed that Springboro High School Lacrosse would be a school sport, but would be funded by the Springboro Lacrosse Club. Now, with the impending adoption of the sport of lacrosse by the GWOC, the decision was made for the Springboro Athletic Department to begin taking over the funding and operations at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

District officials told the board that the district will collect gate receipts from games and that it will operate like soccer and should be self-sufficient.

“The efforts of our student-athletes, coaches, and the Springboro Lacrosse Club is a big reason why Springboro Lacrosse is an elite program in Ohio,” Rhoades said. “We’re excited to keep moving forward. Thank you to everyone who has supported this program over the years.”

Head coaches Stefan Schroder (boys lacrosse) and Biz Brink (girls lacrosse) will remain the coaches.

“We are excited to be a part of solidifying lacrosse in the GWOC conference. I look forward to growing the game in (our community) and representing the GWOC across the state of Ohio,” Brink said.

Schroder said, “We’re excited to take this next step in growing the game in the greater-Dayton area. The sport of lacrosse has grown all across the state of Ohio and we look to help lead the charge as Dayton lacrosse continues to grow.”