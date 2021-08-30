State funding for public libraries bounces back after pandemic dip

Speaking in front of the Budget Commission for the first time, Dayton Metro Library’s new Executive Director Jeffrey Trzeciak outlined multiple ways the system uses the funding. In addition to cornerstone services like circulating books and digital collections, other library programs focus on early childhood literacy, kindergarten readiness, career exploration and workforce development. Since June 2020, the library has helped distribute more than 350,000 meals to those in need from the main library downtown and distribution points at other branches.

“This funding makes that work possible, and ultimately helps our community thrive,” he said.

The commission also on Wednesday approved a $20.8 million state Local Government Fund distribution to the county and its cities, villages, townships and two park districts.

The state allocates about 1.7 percent of the state’s General Revenue Fund to the funding streams that go to libraries and local governments. The General Revenue Fund receives more than two-thirds of its funding from sales and income taxes, which both dipped last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health crisis has put an immense burden on our families, our businesses and our entire community,” Keith said. “I feel for our cities, townships and libraries, who have been asked to do more with less during the ongoing health crisis.”

With the uncertainty of the pandemic’s financial impact, Dayton Metro Library took measures in 2020 beginning in April to save up to $1 million a month, said Diane Farrell, the library’s external relations and development director.

The library entered the SharedWork Ohio program, which furloughed staff up to 50% for two months, and 20% for five months. It also suspended outside services and spending on physical materials, although spending on the digital collection increased to meet community demand. As a result, the library saved roughly $8 million, Farrell said.

“Through swift action by many people on our team, DML actually ended 2020 in the black,” she said.

This year, staff members have returned to working full budgeted hours and the library is able to fill vacancies and add new positions to help address emerging priorities, such as a new director of equity and a children’s experience manager, according to Farrell.

Liz Fultz, director of Washington-Centerville Public Library, said the Public Library Fund distribution accounted for 31% of the library’s total 2020 revenue of $8,092,517.

Last year, 66,000 Washington-Centerville Public Library card holders checked out more than 1.3 million items in 2020, which is more than 20 items per cardholder and nearly three times the national average. Digital items represented 12% of circulation in 2016 and due to COVID-19 jumped to 30% last year, Fultz said.

“We think it’ll slow down, but we don’t expect it to decrease either,” she said. “I think those people that have made the migration to digital content will continue to use that.”

The Public Library Fund allocation made up 62.6% of Wright Memorial Library’s 2020 revenues of almost $1.96 million, according to Kristi Hale, director..

Oakwood voters have since approved a 1.5 mill library levy estimated to generate an additional $478,476 annually for Wright Memorial Library, which will help support operations. Public Library Fund revenues have been pledged to pay a 10-year note for capital improvements currently ongoing, Hale said.

“So the PLF continues to be critical funding essential to maintain our building and services,” Hale said.

Unlike the other three libraries, Germantown Public Library relies entirely on the state funding because it has no operating levy. It’s 2022 share is projected to be $734,724.