Submarine House on Brown Street closes for renovations, new concept coming next year

Submarine House is renovating its current space at 1137 Brown Street, along with the space next door that once housed U Design, to create a 2,500-square-foot sports bar.

“The new space will serve the same great food people love from Submarine House and will include a full-service dining space with a bar and more tables,” Mears said.

Doug Kidd introduced the region to East Coast cheesesteaks in 1973 when he opened the first Submarine House.

Five years later, Gary Danner opened the brand’s first franchise location at 7850 N. Main St. in Dayton. Today, the brand is owned by Danner’s sons, Jason and Brody.

“Jason and Brody had always talked about what it would be like to have a Submarine House with a sports bar atmosphere,” the website states. “With both of them playing hockey for Ohio University and spending a few weekends in the bars there, they decided to pursue their dreams.”

The first Submarine House Sports Bar opened in March 2006 at 8807 N Dixie Dr. in Vandalia. Eight of the restaurant’s 11 locations currently have the sports bar atmosphere.

“We have no current plans to renovate North Main Street or Salem Avenue, but do hope that one day all locations are the same concept as we grow and evolve,” Mears said.

Submarine House recently opened a new sports bar location at 311 N. Main St. in Piqua.