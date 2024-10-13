Survey helping Moraine create first parks, recreation master plan

The 14-question survey, which takes less than 10 minutes to complete, launched at www.tinyurl.com/moraineparks in early August along with data-gathering efforts at various city events. It will remain online through the end of this month.

Explore Woman pleads guilty in crash that killed Moraine woman

Residents should take the time to fill out the survey, Aaron Vietor, the city’s spokesman, told Dayton Daily News.

“It’s super important because we want to build the parks the way the residents want it, and not just necessarily the residents, but everybody (wants it),” Vietor said. “If you tell us, ‘Hey, it’d be really good to have a rock climbing wall,’ and if other people think that that would be a good idea too, well, then that would make sense for us to put in, to have people come there to drive people to the park. If they all say, ‘No, this is a dumb idea,’ then we’re not going to do that.”

Moraine has 14 parks comprising more than 100 acres, Vietor said.

For the plan, the city is partnering with Brandstetter Carroll, a firm of architects, engineers, landscape architects and planners. This is the first time Moraine is embarking on such a plan, Vietor said.

Once the survey wraps up, a steering committee will examine its results and incorporate them into the plan, which subsequently would be approved by city council as a guide for how parks and recreation opportunities should be developed or continue to grow, Vietor said.

The survey allows respondents to enter an email address and/or phone number to receive updates about the planning process and future opportunities for involvement. Respondents also may make recommendations regarding what Moraine should consider in improving parks and recreation facilities, events and programs.

The survey includes an area for a respondent to declare if he or she live in Moraine, outside the city in Montgomery County or outside the county altogether.