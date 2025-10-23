Teen accused of threatening to shoot up Northridge HS claims he was joking, court records say

His bond was set at $100,000 during a hearing on Wednesday. If Harville posts bond, he’ll be on electronic home monitoring, according to court records.

He remained in custody in the Montgomery County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies arrested him shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

“During an interview, Thomas Harville admitted to threatening to shoot up a school and claimed he was just joking,” an affidavit read. “Harville denies he specifically said it was toward Northridge High School.”

The investigation began just before 6 p.m. Monday after a Northridge school safety officer received a tip from Stay Safe. Speak Up., a student safety hotline.

“The (caller) indicated Thomas Harville was making statements about engaging in school shooting,” an affidavit read. “(The caller) knew Harville to be enrolled at Northridge Local Schools and believed the threat was intended for that school.”

Deputies initially couldn’t find Harville, so Northridge Local Schools closed on Tuesday as a precaution.

Northridge Local Schools Superintendent Dave Jackson said Tuesday the sheriff’s office confirmed there was no longer a threat and classes would resume as normal.

“We take all threats of violence seriously, especially those involving our schools,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “We are grateful for the swift decision by Northridge Local Schools to prioritize student safety and for the quick response by our deputies.”