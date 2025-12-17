Teen pleads guilty in Dayton double homicide that stemmed from conflict over money

• Guilty plea: Antwain Williams-Barlow, 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of aggravated burglary on Dec. 12 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• Dismissed: Twenty charges were dismissed, including aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, murder and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

What was he accused of?

•Double homicide: Williams-Barlow was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Deja Powers and 24-year-old Antwan McCathron on Nov. 11, 2024.

Powers was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. McCathron was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

• Conflict over money: Williams-Barlow and an unidentified male went to an apartment in the 1700 block of Stewart Street to confront people over money, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Williams-Barlow and the other male fled following the shooting.

Investigators identified him as a suspect through witness statements and additional evidence, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Transfer to adult court: Williams-Barlow was 16 at the time of the homicides.

The prosecutor’s office filed a motion to transfer him from juvenile to adult court. In July, a grand jury indicted Williams-Barlow on 23 charges, including 12 counts of murder, in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

“This 16-year-old had no business having a handgun,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said at the time of Williams-Barlow’s indictment. “Juveniles who commit violent and heinous crimes will be treated like adults we will hold them responsible for their actions.”

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Williams-Barlow’s sentencing will be on Jan. 12.