Tennessee man indicted in hit-and-run OVI crash that injured motorcyclist in Miami Twp.

The blood-alcohol level for a 29-year-old Tennessee driver indicted Tuesday in a hit-and-run OVI crash that seriously injured a Washington Twp. motorcyclist was more than three times Ohio’s legal driving limit.
William J. Ratliff, 29, was summoned to appear Aug. 3 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and three misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while impaired.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. April 7 on state Route 725 in Miami Twp. when Ratliff “failed to yield to oncoming traffic,” according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol traffic crash report.
Ratliff was driving a white 2015 Kia Optima when he entered the roadway from a private drive and into the path of motorcyclist Cory Barney, 28, of Washington Twp., who was headed west on state Route 725. Barney struck the Kia with his red 2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide and was taken to Kettering Health for treatment of serious injuries, the report stated.
Ratliff drove off, but he was found a short time later. His blood-alcohol content was 0.265, which is more than three times the state’s 0.08 legal driving limit, the patrol said.