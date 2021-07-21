Tennessee man indicted in hit-and-run OVI crash that injured motorcyclist in Miami Twp.

William J. Ratliff, 29, was summoned to appear Aug. 3 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and three misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while impaired.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. April 7 on state Route 725 in Miami Twp. when Ratliff “failed to yield to oncoming traffic,” according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol traffic crash report.