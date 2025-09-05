Termination notice for Fairmont HS aide cites immoral conduct, incompetence

Nutt, described by the Kettering City School District as a study hall monitor, was immediately placed on unpaid leave pending termination at the Sept. 16 Kettering Board of Education meeting.

Kettering Schools set a pre-disciplinary meeting for Nutt on Wednesday at the district offices and informed him of a recommendation to terminate his employment for “incompetency, immoral conduct, insubordination, discourteous treatment of the public, neglect of duty and/or other acts of misfeasance, malfeasance or nonfeasance,” his pre-termination notice stated.

Students reported that a Fairmont staff member, later identified as Nutt, made inappropriate comments in social media messages, which led to an investigation involving the school resource officer, Kettering Police Department and district administration, Principal Karyn Denslow shared in a letter to Fairmont students, families and staff.

“Through its investigation, the Kettering Police Department determined that this individual had engaged in inappropriate behavior with more than one Fairmont student,” Denslow wrote.

The pre-termination notice outlined specific reasons for the district’s termination recommendation, alleging that he engaged in an inappropriate and/or sexual relationship with a student; was arrested and charged with sexual battery; because of his arrest the school board is required to suspend him, which means he cannot do his job; he reportedly engaged in inappropriate communications with a student via text messages; and that because of his arrest he was absent without leave for part of Thursday and all day Friday.

Police said Nutt worked as a paraprofessional for credit recovery classes. A license search on the State Board of Education website shows that Nutt has a one-year educational aide permit in effect through June 30, 2026, which is valid at Kettering City School District.

The Kettering Police Department is working closely with Kettering City Schools and will continue to dedicate all necessary resources to its ongoing investigation, the department said in a release issued Friday.

“The safety of the students in this situation is our highest priority,” the statement read. “We strongly encourage anyone who may have pertinent information, or who may be a witness or victim, to please come forward.”

Any information can be shared with detective Kevin McGuire at 937-296-2597.

Former Kettering music teacher gets prison for child sexual abuse material charges

Matthew Ryan Koehler, 38, was sentenced in May to 2½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty to five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

He is incarcerated in the Belmont Correctional Institution and is expected to be released in November 2027, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction website.

Kettering police began an investigation in November 2023 after a 19-year-old man reported that while he was in middle school that Koehler allegedly acted inappropriately and exchanged sexual text messages, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A search warrant of Koehler’s Centerville home and electronic devices revealed two videos showing minor boys in states of nudity, one of which showed the sexual assault of a child.

Koehler was placed on administrative leave the next day, Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said previously.

He resigned from his position in June 2024.

Koehler was hired by the district in 2012 and mainly worked at Fairmont High School. He led or helped lead extracurricular music and choir groups. He also had served as the choir and play director at Kettering and Van Buren middle schools, according to district records.

In addition to his prison term, Koehler was designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 180 days for 25 years.

Former Kettering Schools employee spends 8 weekends in jail in sex case

Former computer systems administrator Joey L. Irwin in April was ordered to serve eight weekends in the Montgomery County Jail and up to five years of probation for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a Fairmont High School student more than a decade ago.

Kettering City Schools said Irwin resigned from his position March 12, 2024, a little more than two weeks before his indictment by a county grand jury for two counts of sexual battery.

The incidents happened between Aug. 1, 2012, and May 1, 2013, his indictment stated. The Kettering Police Department investigated the allegations from the former student, who is now in her 30s, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of his conviction after pleading guilty to reduced charges of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of sexual imposition he was designated a Tier I sex offender, which requires him to register his address annually for 15 years, court documents show.