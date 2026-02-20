The Book Worm Café opens at downtown Dayton Metro Library

By Sydney Dawes
1 minute ago
A new cafe tucked inside the entrance of Dayton Metro Library’s main branch is now open, offering coffee, smoothies and snacks.

The Book Worm Café opened its doors on Thursday. The business is a venture of the team behind The Ugly Duckling restaurant on East Fifth Street in Dayton.

Co-owner Dexter Clay — known by most as Uncle Boof — said he wants to be involved in writing a “better narrative” for downtown Dayton.

“We’re really excited to see a lot of our peers and local business owners, collaborate with them and have them patronize our business,” he said. “And we just want to be a part of the city as it’s growing.”

The café offers drip coffee, a few kinds of smoothies, sandwiches and other items.

And customers can find flavors from other local businesses within the café: breakfast burritos from Ugly Duckling and pastries from Adelaide’s Wholesome Baked. The space also has a corner store section of goods like pancake mix, instant noodles, coffee mugs and gifts.

Dayton Metro Library External Relations and Development Director Debi Chess said the library looks at the café space as a way to support local businesses while also encouraging businesses to invest in downtown Dayton.

“We see The Book Worm Café as an invitation for people to connect with one another,” Chess said. “We want to offer more amenities to patrons and folks visiting, living, and working downtown — grab a coffee, and check out the latest best seller, or the artwork!”

The Book Worm Café is open at the library Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This café space was previously home to The Coffee Hub. The coffee shop closed last year.

